Locals rally to support boy battling cancer in Preston County

Darius with fireman.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Since he was two years old, Darius Sphar had been in and out of the hospital several times battling cancer.

His mom Cathleen Moats said it was just a normal day, or so she thought.

“He was just limping. So, I figured his leg was asleep. So, I didn’t think much about it. So, I did run him a bath after he ate breakfast. Then within an hour or two it was worse. He couldn’t walk,” she explained.

Darius was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma and had gone through multiple surgeries and medical tests over the years.

However, Darius had never let his health get him down.

“I’ve seen him get down where he is nothing but skin and bones. Yet, he can still have a smile on his face like it’s nothing,” Moats said.

Darius was in forth grade at South Preston School and was battling cancer for the fourth time.

When Darius returned home from his most recent doctor’s appointment. There was a surprise waiting for him.

The Tunnelton Volunteer Fire Department greeted him as they arrived home.

Members of the community had supported the family in several different ways, from kind messages on the Team Darius Facebook page to monetary donations.

“Well, it’s nice to see like people are like following him, and they care. They want to see what is going on what is next,” Moats added.

She explained they don’t know where they may have to travel for Darius’s next round of treatments as they were waiting on the doctor to share more information.

