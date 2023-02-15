‘Major’ crash closes portion of Route 119 in Barbour County

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A “major traffic crash” has a portion of a Barbour County highway closed.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Rt. 119 and Townsend Rd., emergency officials said.

As of 9 a.m., Rt. 119 was closed from Rt. 57 to Carrolton Road, Barbour County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say people should use alternate routes if possible, or use caution if they must drive through the area.

First responders and clean up crews are on the scene working to clear the roadway.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved or the extent of any possible injuries.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

