Sheriff, school board at odds over school officer position

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a debate in Doddridge County over how to handle school security, specifically when it comes to a school resource officer position.

It started with the district creating a job posting for a civilian school resource officer.

Currently, Doddridge County has officers in each of its schools, and they’re all from the sheriff’s office.

But this new position would be through the district itself, and Sheriff Clinton Boring said it blindsided him.

He said he was never told the job was being posted, and he doesn’t think a civilian officer provides the same quality as one of his deputies.

“You have this in place already, but you want to take out a certified officer from the schools and replace him with a former police officer,” Sheriff Boring said. “My stance is if it’s not broke, why fix it?”

Superintendent Adam Cheeseman said while it wouldn’t be a current officer, the district has rigorous requirements for whoever takes the position, and the students would be just as safe.

“So when we say that we’re taking one officer out to put a civilian in as a security guard, quote on quote, my response would be part of what we’re looking for are current certified officers, so it’s not like we’re hiring someone off the street,” Superintendent Cheeseman said.

Cheeseman also said making the switch would save taxpayer dollars.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense for us to continue to fund the sheriff’s office for that position when we now could just hire an individual,” Cheeseman said.

Cheeseman said making it a district position would create more flexibility in the hours the person could work.

He also said it would eliminate the possibility of an officer being called to emergencies outside the school.

But Boring said that’s only happened one time since he took over in 2021.

He said his deputies are allowed to carry out state law, something a civilian wouldn’t be able to do.

If a student breaks the law, he said he’d have to send a deputy to the school to deal with it, something that rarely happens now.

“It’s rare because they’re there handling those things. It’s rare that any of my road deputies have to go there because I’ve got a deputy sheriff who’s already taking care of those things,” Boring said.

While changing the position wouldn’t take any of the officers away from schools, Boring said because of how the position is currently funded, he would have to find thousands of dollars to keep the current PRO on his payroll.

He plans to reach out to the county commission to see if something can be worked out, but said he’s going to have to evaluate the future of the PRO program if this change goes through.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.