Springlike, sunny Wednesday, then rain tomorrow!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the warmest day of the week, and in fact, today will be yet another springlike afternoon. After today, rain is on the way. Find out the timing, and what happens thereafter, in the video above!

After a cold front brought a few rain showers into our area this morning, this afternoon, a patch of dry, stable air will push in from the southwest, leading to strong southwesterly winds of 10-20 mph and wind gusts of 30+ mph throughout the late-morning to early-afternoon hours. On the one hand, because the atmosphere will be dry, that does increase fire risk, so be careful if working with fire today. On the other hand, the warm air from the south will push temperatures into the low-70s, which is not only much warmer than average for February (by almost 30 degrees) but also may break daily record highs in some areas. Combined with sunny skies, today will be a good day to go outside. Overnight, clouds will build in from the southwest, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-50s. Then at 7 AM tomorrow morning, widespread, steady rain will lift into NCWV ahead of a low-pressure system out west, becoming scattered showers after midday. So you may want an umbrella, especially for the morning commute. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with southwest winds of 5-15 mph and temperatures in the upper-50s to low-60s. Then after 7 PM, a cold front moves into our region, bringing more widespread rain that lasts until late-overnight. By the time the rain leaves on Friday morning, we’re likely looking at about 1″ of rain across most of our region, perhaps more in areas that see stronger showers. By Friday afternoon, most of our region will dry out, but leftover moisture and cool temperatures will result in a few snow showers in the mountain counties. Not much snow is expected, however, and by the late-evening hours, our region dries out. Over the weekend, skies will be partly clear, and temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, so this weekend will be nice. Then towards the middle of next week, a series of frontal boundaries will bring more rain showers into our area. So keep those umbrellas with you next week. In short, today will feel like spring, tomorrow will be rainy, and the weekend will be mild and clear.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds of 15-25 mph, with wind gusts of 30+ mph likely at times. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 52.

Thursday: Steady rain in the morning, then scattered showers and cloudy skies in the afternoon. Southerly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 68.

Friday: Showers in the morning, then cloudy skies in the afternoon. West-northwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 43.

