Strong rain system tomorrow brings cooler air for Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, clouds will increase, eventually leading to rain showers that will last throughout the day Thursday. Some of these showers could be heavy, and we may hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. Gusty winds are also expected at times. The cold front associated with this rain system will cross over the area overnight into Friday, bringing one final push of heavy rain before a drop in moisture (and a drop in temperatures). As temperatures drop, lingering precipitation will turn into snow showers, particularly in the mountains, but very little accumulation is expected. More seasonable weather persists into Saturday, but it is short-lived. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

