Troopers search for armed robbery suspect

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in Lavalette a little before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say a masked man wearing all black entered the Smoker’s Outlet along state Route 152 and showed a long gun to the two employees inside.

The suspect left with cash.

No customers were inside at the time, according to State Police.

Troopers say the store does have security video, and they’re checking neighboring businesses’ security video as well to see if they can find anything to help with the investigation.

No one was hurt.

