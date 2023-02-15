William Edward Henry

Iris Orella Ranson Stump
Iris Orella Ranson Stump(WDTV Placeholder)
By Master Control
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

William Edward Henry, 80, of Stanley, Virginia and formerly of Fairmont passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Martinsburg V.A. Medical Center.  He was born in Fairmont on July 19, 1942, a son of the late Samuel E. and Rosalie Feather Henry. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.  He was retired as a hydraulic engineer working mostly in sales.  He also taught high school in Fairmont and Pennsylvania. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Barbara Tucker Henry; two sons Charles Thayer and his wife Christina and David Thayer and his wife Flavia; two daughters Amy McBride and Leigh Hensley and her husband Jeffrey; one sister Sharon McCormley and her husband Patrick; six grandchildren Christopher Thayer, Steven E. Hensley, Bejan Modarressi, Shaheen Modarressi, Sarah Modarressi and Aryia Modarressi; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one nephew Zack McCormley. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.  A funeral will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Buckland officiating.  Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens where full military honors will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard assisted by the West Virginia National Guard from Camp Dawson. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was arrested...
Westover man charged with murder in cold case over 35 years old
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Lanes of I-79 in Harrison County to be closed
A large brush fire breaks out in Monongah
More than a dozen cars part of Monongah fire, officials say
Randolph County Courthouse
Randolph County woman seeks answers after being shot on her porch
4 juveniles shot outside Pittsburgh high school

Latest News

Cecil George Snyder
Cecil George Snyder
Joseph “Josie” Asterino
Joseph “Josie” Asterino
Walter John Kulczycki
Walter John Kulczycki
William Randolph (Randy) Skinner, III
William Randolph (Randy) Skinner, III