William Edward Henry, 80, of Stanley, Virginia and formerly of Fairmont passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Martinsburg V.A. Medical Center. He was born in Fairmont on July 19, 1942, a son of the late Samuel E. and Rosalie Feather Henry. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was retired as a hydraulic engineer working mostly in sales. He also taught high school in Fairmont and Pennsylvania. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Barbara Tucker Henry; two sons Charles Thayer and his wife Christina and David Thayer and his wife Flavia; two daughters Amy McBride and Leigh Hensley and her husband Jeffrey; one sister Sharon McCormley and her husband Patrick; six grandchildren Christopher Thayer, Steven E. Hensley, Bejan Modarressi, Shaheen Modarressi, Sarah Modarressi and Aryia Modarressi; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one nephew Zack McCormley. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Buckland officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens where full military honors will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard assisted by the West Virginia National Guard from Camp Dawson. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

