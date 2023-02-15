Black History Month Prominent Figures: Charlene Marshall

OSAGE, W.Va (WDTV) - Charlene Marshall is an Osage native who served as the first African American female Mayor of Morgantown for seven years.

“A few days later, I started getting phone calls, and it had to be four Caucasian men telling me that a black woman couldn’t win in this town. At that point, I’m in,” said Marshall.

She was also a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates for 14 years. She grew up in West Virginia when towns were still segregated.

“People will ask me because of the segregated schools, ‘Well how did you feel growing up in segregated schools?’ and I always answer ‘What do you mean?’ When you didn’t know anything different, that was the way of life,” Marshall said.

When she was only a little girl, her father was killed in the coal mines. Her and her siblings all had to all figure out ways to chip in.

“My father was killed in the mines just a mile from here. In my family, there was 5 children, and my mother was expecting at that time, so everyone had to pitch in and do a little something. Even at seven years old, I had a job bringing in the coal,” Marshall said.

Her journey to politics hasn’t been easy, but when she got a call from four men saying she couldn’t do it, she decided to prove them wrong.

“It wasn’t an easy election. You have to have four votes, and there’s only seven members on the council, but the thought that someone didn’t want me to do it gave me the fight to go on,” she said.

Marshall’s mayoral term led her to opportunities her childhood self could only imagine, and she describes a key defining moment in her career buying the metropolitan theater as spine tingling.

“I handed the check to the guy that started the project, and then after a few words, he handed the check to the owner. I sat there on the stage, and I had cold chills. I thought ‘Who would ever know this little black girl from Osage is standing here holding the check to buy the place when, as a little girl, I had to sit in the balcony.’ Tt gives me goosebumps still talking about it,” Marshall said.

