Crews spend two hours on scene of brush fire near elementary school

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews in Monongalia County responded to a brush fire near an elementary school Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Morgantown Fire Department, high winds and dry ground conditions encouraged rapid spreading of the fire that was near Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown.

About one acre of land was burned before being brought under control, officials said.

When crews arrived on scene, MFD Engine 2 started fire attack while Engine 1 secured a water supply.

Crews were on the scene for two hours before returning to service.

Officials said everyone inside the school was unharmed.

