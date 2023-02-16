Dog trapped at bottom of cliff for nearly a week reunited with owners

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A dog was reunited with its owners on Wednesday after Morgantown firefighters rescued it from a ravine.

People were walking along a trail in White Park when they saw a dog trapped at the bottom of a cliff.

Local fire departments were sent to help rescue the dog.

Firefighters were able to rappel down, put the dog in an oversized rope bag and bring it to safety.

The rescue took about three hours, according to officials.

Officials said the dog could’ve been trapped there for nearly a week before being rescued.

The dog has been reunited with his owner and wasn’t injured.

Below are additional photos of the rescue:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.