Fairmont City Council approves millions for Norwood Park project

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont City Council has approved a multi-million dollar budget to revamp a park in Marion County.

The goal is to tear down the existing Norwood Park and replace it with an acre-sized one.

The budget for the revitalization of Norwood Park will be $3.5 million.

The park’s funding comes from over $2 million in tax increment funding, $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds and $80,000 in private donations.

The vote passed the council unanimously Wednesday evening.

A public hearing was held, and several people from the community spoke in favor of the park.

It is set to be completed by December.

