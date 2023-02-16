Fairmont City Council approves millions for Norwood Park project
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont City Council has approved a multi-million dollar budget to revamp a park in Marion County.
The goal is to tear down the existing Norwood Park and replace it with an acre-sized one.
The budget for the revitalization of Norwood Park will be $3.5 million.
The park’s funding comes from over $2 million in tax increment funding, $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds and $80,000 in private donations.
The vote passed the council unanimously Wednesday evening.
A public hearing was held, and several people from the community spoke in favor of the park.
It is set to be completed by December.
