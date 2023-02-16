Fairmont City Council approves millions for Norwood Park project

FILE PHOTO of Norwood Park from July 2020
FILE PHOTO of Norwood Park from July 2020(Jasmin Adous)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont City Council has approved a multi-million dollar budget to revamp a park in Marion County.

The goal is to tear down the existing Norwood Park and replace it with an acre-sized one.

The budget for the revitalization of Norwood Park will be $3.5 million.

The park’s funding comes from over $2 million in tax increment funding, $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds and $80,000 in private donations.

The vote passed the council unanimously Wednesday evening.

A public hearing was held, and several people from the community spoke in favor of the park.

It is set to be completed by December.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
1 taken to hospital after crash on Route 119 in Barbour County
Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was arrested...
Westover man charged with murder in cold case over 35 years old
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
A large brush fire breaks out in Monongah
More than a dozen cars part of Monongah fire, officials say
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Lanes of I-79 in Harrison County to be closed

Latest News

WVU School of Nursing Bridgeport Campus students complete pledge ceremony
FILE PHOTO of East Palestine, Ohio train derailment.
West Virginia drinking water still clear of derailment toxin
Ed "Possum" Harvard died on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the age of 78.
WVU basketball integrator passes away
Dog trapped at bottom of cliff for nearly a week reunited with owners