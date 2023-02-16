First at 4 Forum: David Hutchinson

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - David Hutchinson, the Vice President of Advancement at Glenville State University, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about Glenville State Founders Day, Glenville State’s Day at the Legislature, and how to get involved with the Day of Giving.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

