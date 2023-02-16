Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all of West Virginia’s 55 counties due to impacts from Thursday’s heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

As the weather system makes its way through the state, Gov. Justice said creeks and streams have spilled over and roads are closed in numerous counties due to high water and mudslides.

The latest forecast predicts thunderstorms with heavy rains and strong winds across the majority of the state through late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

EMD is in close contact with local offices of emergency management and state agency partners to assist and respond when help is needed, Gov. Justice said.

As part of this State of Emergency, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to flood response.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless terminated by subsequent proclamation.

Click here to view the State of Emergency.

