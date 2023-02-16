Hall of Fame basketball coach to speak at GameChanger event

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Hall of Fame and National Champion basketball coach will be hosting and delivering the keynote speech for a GameChanger event.

Roy Williams will host the third annual GameChanger Prevention Education Golf Classic Dinner on May 23 at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs.

Williams guided Kansas to the NCAA national championship games in 1991 and 2003 and led North Carolina to three NCAA basketball championships in 2005, 2009 and 2017 to put together an impressive record of 903-264, including a 79-27 record in NCAA tournament play.

Williams was inducted in the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and the National Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.

Williams said he is looking forward to becoming part of the GameChanger initiative.

“I hope I can help GameChanger address what is obviously a crisis in our country. Substance misuse is killing our kids and destroying our families and communities,” Williams said. “I consider it an honor to follow such fantastic people as Nick and Terry Saban and Brad Paisley and I am committed to helping GameChanger in any way I can.”

The GameChanger event is slated to begin with a reception and dinner on Wednesday, May 24, and a Golfer’s Breakfast and Celebrity Golf Scramble at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 25.

The GameChanger Golf Classic has raised more than $800,000 in its first two years for prevention education in West Virginia schools.

