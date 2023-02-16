Heavy rain keeps parts of NCWV under a Flood Watch through early Friday morning

Rain then lightens and turns to snow showers.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Persistent rain has been causing many water issues for southern West Virginia, and will continue to be a nuisance through tonight and early tomorrow morning. Portions of NCWV are under a Flood Watch until 4am tomorrow morning. Behind this system, cooler air will filter in, dropping temperatures over the course of Friday. Saturday will be calmer and more seasonable, but temperatures quickly rise again for the end of the weekend and into next weekend. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

