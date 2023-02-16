Hope Scholarship could change under new legislation

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A bill is being advanced through the state legislature that would make all non-public students eligible for the controversial Hope Scholarship.

Currently, the scholarship is only available to students leaving the public school system or Kindergarten-aged students whose families opt-out of sending them to public schools in the first place.

The bill would open eligibility to all non-public K-12 students in private or home school.

Current data shows over 33,000 students could be eligible for the program next year.

The Department of Education estimates the cost of regulating this program for all non-public school children could be up to $160 million.

The bill is now in the House Finance Committee.

