James and Derek Hotsinpiller Memorial Scholarship fund expands to foundation

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The James and Derek Hotsinpiller Memorial Scholarship is expanding.

It’s being turned into the James and Derek Hotsinpiller Memorial Foundation.

The foundation will support education for children who want to pursue a career in law enforcement and provide safety equipment to officers.

This comes 12 years after Derek Hotsinpiller was killed in the line of duty in 2011.

Hotsinpiller was shot while serving a warrant with two other deputy marshals at a home in Elkins.

He had served with the U.S. Marshals Service for just over a year.

Derek’s widow, Ashley Hotsinpiller, said it’s a great honor to continue James and Derek’s legacy and to continue to support those serving our communities.

