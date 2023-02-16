Joe Colasessano, 69, of Fairmont was called home on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 with his loving family and friends by his side. Son of the late John “Spider” and Josephine (Colaciello) Colasessano. He was a 1971 graduate of Fairmont Senior High School. Upon graduation, he attended trade school in Charleston, WV. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1972 during the Vietnam Conflict. After serving his country for 18 months, he received an honorable discharge due to his father’s passing. He returned home to run his family’s business with his mother. He was a hard-working, honest, and successful businessman who left so many in our town with memorial of a terrific product and many memories “in the back room.” He is survived by his loving wife, his true angel on Earth for nearly 37 years, Carol (DiVirgilio) Colasessano; his biggest pride and joy, his daughters, Victoria (Justin) Hershman of Fairmont and Rachel (Bradley) Dodrill of Grafton; also surviving are his five precious grandchildren, Joey and Julian Hershman and Henry, Lucy, and Teddy Dodrill. He is also survived by his sister, Donna (David) Wells of Fairmont and a special niece, Cara (Jonathan) Loper of Dallas, TX. He is also survived by an aunt and uncle Felix and Karen Colaciello of Brandywine, MD; and many special cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Eugene and Lucy DiVirgilio. The family would also like to thank WVU Hospice, especially Lisa, Barb, and Lori. Also, a special thanks to his wonderful caregivers, Shelly, Melissa, Vanessa, and Larry. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Fairmont Catholic School in Joe’s memory, an organization near and dear to his heart. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with Vigil Rites performed at 7:00 p.m. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 329 Maryland Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Kishore Varaparla as celebrant. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

