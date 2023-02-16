Lewis County residents meet to discuss cemetery issues

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week, 5 News spoke with families about issues they are having with a Lewis County cemetery.

Many of those families met Wednesday night at the Jane Lew Community Center to discuss what they plan to do next.

From mounds of dirt and tire tracks over graves, to missing headstones and broken vases, plot owners say the issues have been happening for years.

Vicki Lane is one of the many people who have had problems. She said her father-in-law was in the Air Force, and his grave was covered in mud.

Not only that, she look at her and her husband’s grave to find someone else buried in their plots.

“I was looking at his burial plot and his marker. I was cleaning it off, and I happened to look to the left of me, and while I was looking around, I noticed there was another man buried in our burial plot. I was like ‘There is something seriously wrong here,’” Lane said.

Lane said the cemetery owner’s solution to them was to bury her and her husband on top of each other.

Eugene Walton used to help take care of the cemetery. He said his family owned it for 19 years and never had any complaints, but now, it’s a disaster.

“They’ve got some major problems with dirt on everyone’s lot, monuments ruined, holes being dug in the ground,” Walton said.

Walton said the families impacted by this just want the cemetery to look like it did before.

The Attorney General’s office has received at least a dozen complaints about the cemetery since 2017.

A spokesman for Forest Lawn sent 5 News a lengthy statement addressing some of the concerns.

Below is the full statement from Forest Lawn:

I would like to start by addressing the dirt piles on or around the graves. We are currently looking for a more effective way to remove the dirt piles. The problem that arises is that when the ground is wet and when we take equipment through to remove dirt, it leaves ruts in the ground. We would rather wait until the ground dries up to remove the dirt piles, rather than tear up more of the grounds and have more work waiting. As far as the memorials that have been moved or pulled away from the gravesite, this is done to protect the memorial during the digging of a grave. The cemetery was laid out this way when it was first designed. In order for us to have enough room to dig a grave, we must pull the memorial up. We then must also wait for the ground to settle before we can replace the memorial, or the result would be the memorial sinking into the ground. Next concerning the memorials not being delivered after payment. I understand and agree they are taking quite some time after they are purchased, but this is a worldwide issue due to the pandemic. Most monument companies that I have spoken with have expressed the same issue with the supply of granite and other materials. This is leading to companies being backed up for months, some even up to a year. We are trying our best to update anyone who calls in or comes by the office checking on their memorial. I apologize for the delay, but I can assure you that if you ordered a memorial from Forest Lawn, it will be delivered. I am seeing several complaints on Facebook regarding vases that have been broken, chipped, or bent. If this affects you, please bring it to our attention directly. We cannot take care of the situation if it is not brought to us. I encourage anyone that has property damage to their vase or marker, to please stop by the office during business hours or to call me at 304-763-8232. We want to work with you to provide the best possible solution. We do not wish to disrespect anyone’s loved ones in our cemetery. Our goal is to provide them with a warm sense of peace, especially during your time of grief. Are we perfect? No. Do we make mistakes? Absolutely! We do strive to keep the cemetery up to the public’s standards. Our goal is to get ahead of the mess in the coming year and keep it looking its best for years to come. We care about our customers and their families. We have an open-door policy, if you feel something could be done or completed in a better way, you are more than welcome to politely make a suggestion at the office or through my phone number. We want to provide the best possible service to the citizens of Lewis County and all the families who have loved ones in our cemetery.

There will be another meeting in a couple of weeks to discuss how to proceed.

Right now, they’re creating a Facebook page for people who were impacted, so they can communicate to each other.

They are also telling everyone to keep a record of everything they’ve communicated to the cemetery and the people who manage it.

