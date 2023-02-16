Lewis County’s Throwback Night raises money to support team manager following family tragedy

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It was throwback night at Lewis County High School to honor St. Patrick’s, one of the four schools that were consolidated to create Lewis County. Both the boy’s and girl’s teams were in action to honor alumni from the school, wearing throwback uniforms that were made custom for the day. One of the jerseys was framed and presented to the current school to be displayed. One alumni from St. Patrick’s was among the bunch, Joe Nichols, current head coach for the Lewis County girl’s basketball squad.

Lewis County Throwback Night (WDTV)

“Being able to see those colors again and to see the girl’s wearing them, it means a lot to me,” said Coach Nichols. “My favorite memory is St.Pats Irish basketball. I was coached by my uncle. The thing I’ll never forget is them always screaming at me. I think I’ve carried on that tradition on to coaching,” he said with a laugh.

But it’s not just Coach Nichols. The players were also in the mix, recognizing the importance of the night and loving the uniforms.

“We wear these jerseys and there is a lot of history behind them,” said Ella Pinkney. “It’s so exciting to see them here to support us.”

“It’s big. This is my first year doing it, but I love it,” said Payten Goodwin, a freshman for the team. “I think it’s really cool and unique. I love the throwback days, especially when you have new jerseys to put on.”

Now while both teams secured wins on the night, it was one that was about more than basketball. Lydel Butcher, the team manager for the boy’s basketball team, suffered the tragic loss of his mother earlier in the week. Since then, the community came together to organize events to help benefit the family during Throwback Night. A 50-50 raffle, a silent auction and a bake sale were among the different ways that the community came together to help. For Ella Pinkney, she says that Lydel is a cornerstone to Lewis County.

“He’s here after school for every practice, every game,” said Pinkney. “At halftime, he shoots half court shots. He plays with kids in the community. He’s a great kid. He’s nice and polite and respectful.”

That sentiment is shared by Coach Nichols as well, who says that Lydel, simply put, is an inspiration.

“He’s a special kid. He’s a good kid. He’s a part of the whole family,” said Coach Nichols. “To be able to help out just a little bit, it feels good. He’s so tough. With what he deals with, the amount of pain that he goes through every day, he loves the game of basketball. You see him out here every halftime shooting around and making baskets. The kid, he’s an inspiration to us all. I think everyone gathers around and really cheers him on.”

Monetary donations can also be made to the accounts set up for the “Butcher family” at citizens bank in Weston and Jane Lew.

