Marion County man charged with stealing ‘several rifles’ from home

Jeffery Eagle
Jeffery Eagle(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he stole “several rifles” from a Fairmont home.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Fairmont Ave. around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday for a burglary in progress, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they arrived on the scene and saw 43-year-old Jeffery Eagle, of Montana Mines, exiting the back door of the home with a backpack and a fishing pole in his hand.

The report says officers also saw broken glass on the ground at the foot of the door.

When officers told Eagle to stop, he allegedly ran to the opposite side of the home.

Officers approached Eagle and saw a truck running in a nearby driveway. Court documents say the truck, which was registered to Eagle, had “several rifles” in the bed.

The victim told police the truck wasn’t theirs but the items in the bed was.

Eagle has been charged with burglary and grand larceny. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
1 taken to hospital after crash on Route 119 in Barbour County
Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was arrested...
Westover man charged with murder in cold case over 35 years old
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
A large brush fire breaks out in Monongah
More than a dozen cars part of Monongah fire, officials say
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Lanes of I-79 in Harrison County to be closed

Latest News

Dog trapped at bottom of cliff for nearly a week reunited with owners
Dog trapped at bottom of cliff for nearly a week reunited with owners
Dog trapped at bottom of cliff for nearly a week reunited with owners
Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Justin Pennington
POLICE: ‘Naked man’ in hot tub arrested after breaking into home