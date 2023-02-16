Marion County man charged with stealing ‘several rifles’ from home

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he stole “several rifles” from a Fairmont home.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Fairmont Ave. around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday for a burglary in progress, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they arrived on the scene and saw 43-year-old Jeffery Eagle, of Montana Mines, exiting the back door of the home with a backpack and a fishing pole in his hand.

The report says officers also saw broken glass on the ground at the foot of the door.

When officers told Eagle to stop, he allegedly ran to the opposite side of the home.

Officers approached Eagle and saw a truck running in a nearby driveway. Court documents say the truck, which was registered to Eagle, had “several rifles” in the bed.

The victim told police the truck wasn’t theirs but the items in the bed was.

Eagle has been charged with burglary and grand larceny. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.

