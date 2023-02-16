Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a single-car crash in Salem on Thursday.

Crews were dispatched to the crash around noon on Sycamore Rd. in Salem, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said the car had heavy front end damage after it crashed into a tree.

One of the responding agencies was the West Virginia Medical Examiner.

Other responding agencies include the Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Reynoldsville Fire Department and Stonewood Fire Department.

