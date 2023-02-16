Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem

Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a single-car crash in Salem on Thursday.

Crews were dispatched to the crash around noon on Sycamore Rd. in Salem, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said the car had heavy front end damage after it crashed into a tree.

One of the responding agencies was the West Virginia Medical Examiner.

Other responding agencies include the Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Reynoldsville Fire Department and Stonewood Fire Department.

5 News has a reporter on the scene working to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
1 taken to hospital after crash on Route 119 in Barbour County
Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was arrested...
Westover man charged with murder in cold case over 35 years old
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
A large brush fire breaks out in Monongah
More than a dozen cars part of Monongah fire, officials say
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Lanes of I-79 in Harrison County to be closed

Latest News

Dog trapped at bottom of cliff for nearly a week reunited with owners
Dog trapped at bottom of cliff for nearly a week reunited with owners
Dog trapped at bottom of cliff for nearly a week reunited with owners
Jeffery Eagle
Marion County man charged with stealing ‘several rifles’ from home
Justin Pennington
POLICE: ‘Naked man’ in hot tub arrested after breaking into home