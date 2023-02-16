Moonstruck Maple to hold tours for “Mountain State Maple Days”

The farm invites people to see where their favorite pancake topping comes from
Moonstruck Maple to hold tours for “Mountain State Maple Days”
Moonstruck Maple to hold tours for “Mountain State Maple Days”(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKS, W.Va. (WVVA) -If you’re a fan of the most popular pancake topping, there’s a weekend event coming up you’ll want to check out. This Saturday, a local maple syrup farm will be giving tours of their facility. Moonstruck Maple is a small maple syrup farm in Brooks, West Virginia. Moonstruck got its start in 2017. They will be participating in Mountain State Maple Days. This program allows visitors to see what it takes to tap the sap, taking it from tree to table, turning it into the perfect pairing for pancakes, waffles, and more.

“So, you can come in and you will have pancakes for people, and we have samples of our syrup, we would be giving tours of the facility, so you can see the tanks and the trees and all the lines and how everything works,” says Alisha Segars, Co-Owner of Moonstruck Maple.

These “sweet” tours are set for this Saturday, February 18th from 10:00 am to 4 pm. You don’t have to pre-register to attend. If you miss this event but would still like to visit Moonstruck Maple, their next tour is planned for Saturday, March 18th. More information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
1 taken to hospital after crash on Route 119 in Barbour County
Jerimiah Watkins, 13, was killed in November 1985 in Preston County. David Adams was arrested...
Westover man charged with murder in cold case over 35 years old
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
A large brush fire breaks out in Monongah
More than a dozen cars part of Monongah fire, officials say
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Lanes of I-79 in Harrison County to be closed

Latest News

Lewis County families seek answers about unkept graves
Lewis County residents meet to discuss cemetery issues
Lewis County residents meet to discuss cemetery issues
Brush fire near Morgantown elementary school
Crews spend two hours on scene of brush fire near elementary school
A DHHR official breaks down the incoming shift in SNAP benefits.
SNAP benefits will soon decrease - how this could impact you
Lewis County supports local student during Throwback Night
Lewis County supports local student during Throwback Night