POLICE: ‘Naked man’ in hot tub arrested after breaking into home

Justin Pennington
Justin Pennington(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Randolph County after officers said he broke into a home and was later found naked in a hot tub.

Officers responded to a home on Hayfield Loop in Elkins in reference to a breaking-and-entering in progress on Wednesday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller reportedly told authorities 33-year-old Justin Pennington broke into her home, adding that “he was naked and locked in the garage.”

Officers said Pennington fled the scene minutes before arriving on the scene, according to security footage.

K-9 Twix helped officers track Pennington to a field where a pair of shoes, socks and a hat belonging to Pennington were located. However, officers said the trail went cold along Haddix Rd.

As officers were securing the evidence, officers heard “yelling coming from an area near Ward Road,” and 911 authorities put out a call for a “naked man” in a hot tub at a home on Faraway Knolls.

Deputies went to the home and arrested Pennington and transported him to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Pennington has been charged with one count of breaking-and-entering and is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond..

