Sunset Ellis Restaurant reopens in Shinnston

Sunset Ellis Restaurant had its grand reopening Thursday under new ownership.
By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunset Ellis Restaurant had its grand reopening Thursday under new ownership.

The Ellis family closed the family-style eatery back in June of 2020.

They originally closed it because Anthony Ellis wanted to open a new door in his life and enjoy his time with less responsibility.

Rocky Morgan and Larry Morgan are father and son.

It was their lifelong dream to open a restaurant, and now they get to do it together at a staple family style restaurant.

They’re both excited for this new adventure.

The Morgans said there are some changes.

“Little changes here and there. Some changes to the menu not much, but a little bit.”

Rocky and Larry said they have new menu items and some that stayed the same, like the spaghetti.

One of their newest and popular additions is their Big Bubba sandwich which includes a 6-inch patty.

Mathew Jackson is part of the family.

He said he’s glad they got their lifelong dream and hopes everyone comes out to try it.

“The food is good. I know my grandfather can cook and rocky can cook. So, everyone needs to come out and see them.”

The Morgans said to come and enjoy some good food.

“Come out and give us a try and be hungry when you come.”

If you’re curious about the drive-in theater and flea market, Rocky and Larry said they’ll be opening them back up in April.

