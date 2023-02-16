Thorne Edward Cayton

Thorne Edward Cayton, 84, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. He passed surrounded by loving family while under the compassionate care of West Virginia University Hospice. Thorne was born in Walkersville on August 21, 1938, a son of the late Granville Alexander Cayton and Harriet Lucile Beatrice Wilson. In addition to his parents, Thorne was preceded in death by six siblings: Virginia Myers, Evelyn Moneypenny, James “Bud” Cayton, Norma J. Cowley, Mattie McClung, and Claude Cayton. On March 29, 1958, Thorne married LaDonna Jean Butcher and together they shared nearly 65 wonderful years. She will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Thorne are his wife, LaDonna Cayton of Weston; three children: Bobby Cayton and wife, Cathy, of Morgantown, Tim Cayton and wife, Danielle, of Weston, and Dennis Cayton and wife, Tanya, of Weston; five grandchildren: Austin, Owen, Emma, Lillie, and Drew; three siblings: William “Bill” Cayton and wife, Dee, Charles Cayton and wife, Karen, and Helen Carder; special friend and farm boss, Jake Butcher of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. Thorne retired from EQT where he was successfully employed as a heavy equipment operator and foreman for over thirty-five years. His faith was very important to him and he loved nothing more than talking to his friends and family about the Lord our Savior. Thorne was a devout Christian and spent many years as a Sunday school teacher. When Thorne was younger, you could always find him on the baseball field coaching his three boys during their many years of little league Babe Ruth. Thorne took pride in helping develop the Butchersville Baseball Field. He enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, and watching his grandchildren play sports. Thorne graciously opened his farm to numerous 4-H kids over the years. Most of all, he loved being a husband, father, and grandfather. His kind and selfless nature will be deeply missed by all who loved him and had the honor of calling him a friend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to WVU Medicine Hospice at 2673 Davisson Run Road, Clarksburg, WV, 26301 or Gee Lick United Methodist Church at 2276 Gee Lick Road, Weston, WV, 26452. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Furr and Pastor Johnny Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Butchersville Cemetery in Butchersville, WV. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Thorne Edward Cayton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

