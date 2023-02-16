William Rondall “Ronnie” Marsh

By Master Control
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
William Rondall “Ronnie” Marsh, 80, of Good Hope, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born in Braxton County on January 1, 1943, a son of the late Ray and Lola Hardman Marsh. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Toothman Marsh, whom he married on September 30, 1967. Also surviving are one son, Michael Marsh of Mt. Clare; two grandchildren, Delaney Marsh of Austin, TX and Coleton Marsh of Morgantown; one brother, Mike Marsh of Cleveland, OH; one sister, Shanda Casto of Bridgeport; and his favorite Aunt, Eileen Thibaut of Mt. Vernon, OH. He was also preceded in death by one son, Brian Scott Marsh and two brothers, Larry and Roger Marsh. Ronnie was a 1960 graduate of Burnsville High School and was a retired operator at the Harrison Power Station.  He was Protestant by faith. In keeping with his wishes, Ronnie will be cremated.  A private memorial service with the family will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

