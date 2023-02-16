Woman crashes while on fentanyl with child in car, charged, police say

Elizabeth Marks
Elizabeth Marks(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged in Upshur County after troopers said she crashed her car while she was on Fentanyl with a child in the car.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to an accident on Sago Rd. in Upshur County on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they said 32-year-old Elizabeth Marks was sitting in the rear of her car while an eight-year-old child was sitting in the front seat with blood on his face.

Marks allegedly told troopers she crashed into a guardrail, and a man pulled her vehicle out of the roadway and into a neighboring driveway with his truck.

Troopers said Marks “appeared to be lethargic and disoriented” while speaking to her. Marks further said she drank “half a beer earlier in the day” before she and the child were transported to the hospital for treatment.

During an investigation, troopers determined the child was sitting in the front seat with no seatbelt on, and the vehicle had no insurance.

Court documents say troopers later determined Marks was under the influence of amphetamines and Fentanyl at the time of the crash.

Marks has been charged with DUI with bodily injury. She is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

