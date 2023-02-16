WVU basketball integrator passes away

Ed "Possum" Harvard died on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the age of 78.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the most important figures in West Virginia University basketball has passed away.

Ed Harvard, also known as Possum, died on Feb. 8 following months of declining health in Dumfries, Virginia.

Harvard was one of five integrators on the WVU basketball team alongside Ron Williams and Lewis and Norman Holmes.

He played on Weir High’s 1963 state championship team and became one of WVU’s first Black basketball players in 1964.

Harvard appeared in 32 games over three seasons, including 13 games in 1967 when the Mountaineers won the Southern Conference.

He also played on WVU’s NIT team in 1968.

Harvard was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquline, and sister Renee Harvard. He is survived by one son, Ed Jr., two grandchildren, Christian and Emery, and siblings Joyce Harvard Smith, Virginia Harvard, Emmett Harvard and Noel Harvard.

Harvard was 78 years old.

Mountaineer fans and teammates can click here to send condolences to the family guest book.

