WVU student from Turkey talks about ways to help after natural disaster

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One West Virginia University student from Turkey talked about ways to help after two devastating earthquakes killed more than 22,000 people and decimated ancient architecture.

Mustafa Can Suner is a second year PhD student from Ankara, Turkey. He’s been in West Virginia for four years, but his family and friends are still in Turkey.

“I cannot express my feelings with the words because there are no words for the feelings,” Suner said. “When I found out about it, I just thought that it was something small, so I just ignored. But when I checked, it was something big, and there are buildings and rubble collapsed. It is totally heartbroken, I feel heartbroken.”

The earthquake happened in the southern part of Turkey, so Mustafa’s family hasn’t been directly affected, but he said when one part of Turkey is hurting, the entire country steps up and helps out.

“My family and my people are safe right now, but the other families are not safe. They are in immediate need for everything. Food, electricity, shelter and winter clothes anything you can imagine,” Suner said.

WVU is helping students who are from the country give back by allowing them to host a fundraiser for the victims of the earthquake.

“We got their permission to start a fundraiser for our Turkish Student Association of WVU, so we collected some money and will send them to no-profit non-government organizations back in Turkey that we trust. We will donate all of those funds, so the university has been supportive,” Suner said.

The Turkish Student Association is still holding the fundraiser. Click here to donate.

