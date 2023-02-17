Barbour County police searching for missing teens

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teens.

According to the BCSO, authorities are searching for 13-year-old Tyler Nooner and 15-year-old Jaxon Poling.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of either teen is asked to call the Barbour County 911 Center at 304-457-5167 or the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at 304-457-2352.

Below is a Facebook post by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office.

