Barbour County police searching for missing teens
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teens.
According to the BCSO, authorities are searching for 13-year-old Tyler Nooner and 15-year-old Jaxon Poling.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of either teen is asked to call the Barbour County 911 Center at 304-457-5167 or the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at 304-457-2352.
Below is a Facebook post by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office.
