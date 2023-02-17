Clarksburg Water Board not affected by Ohio train derailment, officials say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board has released a statement regarding a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3.

Following the train derailment and chemical spill, there has been an enhanced interest regarding the quality of water in the Ohio River.

The CWB said that while the Ohio River is a water source for many nearby regions, the CWB, and all municipalities and public service districts serviced by the CWB, draw their water elsewhere.

This means the chemical spill poses no threat to the water quality of CWB customers.

“Our water is not pulled from the Ohio River,” said Jason Myers, General Manager of the Clarksburg Water Board. “Contamination from the spill in Ohio will not be in the source water we use.”

According to the CWB, the primary source of water is the West Fork River, which originates in central West Virginia and flows north to eventually tie into the Monongahela and Allegheny Rivers and flowing into Pennsylvania.

The following CWB customers are unaffected by contamination into the Ohio River, according to the CWB:

Clarksburg Water Board

City of Bridgeport

City of Salem

City of Shinnston

City of Stonewood

Town of Anmoore

Town of Nutter Fort

East View Public Service District

Enlarged Hepzibah Public Service District

Good Hope Public Service District

Greater Harrison Public Service District

Shortline Public Service District

Summit Park Public Service District

Sun Valley Public Service District

Tri County Water Association

Anyone with questions can reach out to the Clarksburg Water Board at 304-623-3711.

