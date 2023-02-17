Devin Lee Shroyer, 31, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at his home on Bunner Ridge. He was born on April 10, 1991, a son of Jesse P. and Tami A. Tennant Shroyer of Bunner Ridge. Devin worked with his father at Shroyer Contracting where he was a finish carpenter. He loved hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He was a giving person, who was always there to help others in need. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother Vera Shroyer of Bunner Ridge; his sister Rebecca Shroyer of Monongah; Aunts and Uncles Donnie Tennant, Jr and his wife Barb of Thornton, Charlene Tennant of Fairmont, and Daniel Shroyer and his wife Sharon of Bunner Ridge; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by grandfather Paul Shroyer and grandfather and grandmother Donald and Deloris Tennant, Sr. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Saturday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with Evangelist Norman Floyd officiating. Burial will follow at Mt Nebo Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

