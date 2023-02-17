Family honored with FSU scholarship supporting Lincoln High graduates

Harrison County natives Seba T. and Lucille B. Anderson
Harrison County natives Seba T. and Lucille B. Anderson(Fairmont State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County natives Seba T. and Lucille B. Anderson are honored in the creation of a new scholarship for students at Fairmont State University.

The Seba T. and Lucille B. Anderson Endowed Scholarship, a gift of $144,600, was donated on behalf of the will of Lucille Anderson.

Lucille, a graduate of Fairmont State College, paid her way through college by working on her family farm.

“She contributed to farming by raising the chickens, gathering the eggs, and subsequently selling them,” said Margot Bartlett, wife of David Bartlett, Lucille’s nephew. “We found paperwork for the sale of eggs for her to attend college.”

After completing her undergraduate degree at Fairmont State and earning a master’s degree in education, Lucille began a lifelong career as an educator and principal at various schools within the Harrison County School System.

Together, the Andersons served their community in various organizations, including Delta Kappa Gamma, American Association of University Women, Queen Esther Chapter of Eastern Star, Ladies Oriental Shrine, Order of Amaranth, Shinnston Women’s Club, Harrison County Association of Retired School Employees, Quiet Dell Garden Club and the First United Methodist of Quiet Dell.

“Seba and Lucille did not have any children, but they wanted to provide for the kids in Harrison County,” said David. Thus, Lucille entrusted Fairmont State University to provide Lincoln High School students a scholarship opportunity to pursue a four-year college degree.

“They wanted Lincoln High School students to benefit because Lincoln High School, which used to be the Shinnston High School, is where they both graduated from,” said Rebecca Moore, a close family friend to the Andersons.

The Seba T. and Lucille B. Anderson Endowed Scholarship will be available to graduates of Lincoln High School or students of Harrison County with a minimum grade point average of 2.8 or higher.

“The Anderson’s generous gift will undoubtedly make a difference in the lives of many students,” said Fairmont State Assistant Vice President of Enrollment and Student Life Alicia Kalka, “Seba and Lucille’s commitment to education is admirable, and mirrors Fairmont State’s own institutional value of providing accessible higher education to students from all walks of life.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Justin Pennington
POLICE: ‘Naked man’ in hot tub arrested after breaking into home
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
Elizabeth Marks
Woman crashes while on fentanyl with child in car, charged, police say
Jeffery Eagle
Marion County man charged with stealing ‘several rifles’ from home

Latest News

The four finalists competing to be the 69th Mountaineer mascot stand on Mountaineer Field at...
Four finalists to compete in WVU Mountaineer mascot cheer-off event
Rylee Fox
Man charged with driving drunk after urinating in street, police say
File image
House OKs adding suicide prevention info to student ID cards
Mayor Greg Ingram tells WSAZ.com the Montgomery Fire Department responded after reports of an...
Reports of baby swept away by floodwaters