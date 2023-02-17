Family honored with FSU scholarship supporting Lincoln High graduates

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County natives Seba T. and Lucille B. Anderson are honored in the creation of a new scholarship for students at Fairmont State University.

The Seba T. and Lucille B. Anderson Endowed Scholarship, a gift of $144,600, was donated on behalf of the will of Lucille Anderson.

Lucille, a graduate of Fairmont State College, paid her way through college by working on her family farm.

“She contributed to farming by raising the chickens, gathering the eggs, and subsequently selling them,” said Margot Bartlett, wife of David Bartlett, Lucille’s nephew. “We found paperwork for the sale of eggs for her to attend college.”

After completing her undergraduate degree at Fairmont State and earning a master’s degree in education, Lucille began a lifelong career as an educator and principal at various schools within the Harrison County School System.

Together, the Andersons served their community in various organizations, including Delta Kappa Gamma, American Association of University Women, Queen Esther Chapter of Eastern Star, Ladies Oriental Shrine, Order of Amaranth, Shinnston Women’s Club, Harrison County Association of Retired School Employees, Quiet Dell Garden Club and the First United Methodist of Quiet Dell.

“Seba and Lucille did not have any children, but they wanted to provide for the kids in Harrison County,” said David. Thus, Lucille entrusted Fairmont State University to provide Lincoln High School students a scholarship opportunity to pursue a four-year college degree.

“They wanted Lincoln High School students to benefit because Lincoln High School, which used to be the Shinnston High School, is where they both graduated from,” said Rebecca Moore, a close family friend to the Andersons.

The Seba T. and Lucille B. Anderson Endowed Scholarship will be available to graduates of Lincoln High School or students of Harrison County with a minimum grade point average of 2.8 or higher.

“The Anderson’s generous gift will undoubtedly make a difference in the lives of many students,” said Fairmont State Assistant Vice President of Enrollment and Student Life Alicia Kalka, “Seba and Lucille’s commitment to education is admirable, and mirrors Fairmont State’s own institutional value of providing accessible higher education to students from all walks of life.”

