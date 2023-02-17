House OKs adding suicide prevention info to student ID cards

File image
File image(KPTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public middle and high schools in West Virginia would be required to include suicide prevention resources on student ID cards next year, if a bill passed Thursday by the House of Delegates becomes law.

Schools that offer student IDs for grades six through 12 would have to print the number for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — 988 for calling and texting — on either side of each student’s card. The hotline operates a network of over 200 crisis centers staffed with counselors who are trained to listen to callers, offer support and connect them with resources, according to its website.

The cards would also have to include contact information for the Crisis Text line: text HOME to 741741.

Public schools would have about a year to implement the policy, if its signed into law. Similar laws have been passed in states like New Hampshire, South Carolina, Illinois and Arizona.

West Virginia’s bill now advances to the Senate.

