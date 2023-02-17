Justin Paul Umina

Justin Paul Umina
Justin Paul Umina(Justin Paul Umina)
By Master Control
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Justin Paul Umina was taken from this life on Friday, February 10, 2023, due to an unexpected medical emergency suffered at work. Justin was born on February 29, 1984, in Kingman, AZ the son of Leeann Pellegrin of Fairmont, WV and the late Paul Umina of Clearwater, FL. Justin was preceded in death by his father as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents. Justin is survived by his wife, Kacy Umina and his daughters, Madison and Olivia of Englewood, Co; his parents, John and Leeann Pellegrin of Fairmont, WV; brothers, Ryan (Beth) Umina of Morgantown/Vienna, WV, Matthew Westfall of Cumberland, MD, and Kyle and Alex Pellegrin of Fairmont, WV. Justin is also survived by his nephews, Kees and Paul Umina and his best friends, Burt Arnold and Colin Krautkramer. Justin was a very proud father and husband.  He loved his family and cherished his girls.  He was an avid Denver Nuggets fan and shared that love with them also.  He was a beloved member of the Denver Community and practiced his faith at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Denver, CO. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery and Mausoleum. There will also be a celebration of life in Denver, CO a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Justin Pennington
POLICE: ‘Naked man’ in hot tub arrested after breaking into home
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
Elizabeth Marks
Woman crashes while on fentanyl with child in car, charged, police say
Jeffery Eagle
Marion County man charged with stealing ‘several rifles’ from home

Latest News

William “Jack” Tracy
William “Jack” Tracy
Thorne Edward Cayton
Thorne Edward Cayton
Joe Colasessano
Joe Colasessano
William Rondall “Ronnie” Marsh
William Rondall “Ronnie” Marsh