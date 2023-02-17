Justin Paul Umina was taken from this life on Friday, February 10, 2023, due to an unexpected medical emergency suffered at work. Justin was born on February 29, 1984, in Kingman, AZ the son of Leeann Pellegrin of Fairmont, WV and the late Paul Umina of Clearwater, FL. Justin was preceded in death by his father as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents. Justin is survived by his wife, Kacy Umina and his daughters, Madison and Olivia of Englewood, Co; his parents, John and Leeann Pellegrin of Fairmont, WV; brothers, Ryan (Beth) Umina of Morgantown/Vienna, WV, Matthew Westfall of Cumberland, MD, and Kyle and Alex Pellegrin of Fairmont, WV. Justin is also survived by his nephews, Kees and Paul Umina and his best friends, Burt Arnold and Colin Krautkramer. Justin was a very proud father and husband. He loved his family and cherished his girls. He was an avid Denver Nuggets fan and shared that love with them also. He was a beloved member of the Denver Community and practiced his faith at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Denver, CO. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery and Mausoleum. There will also be a celebration of life in Denver, CO a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

