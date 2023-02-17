Kimberly Bowyer Postlewait, 64, of Fairmont, passed away on February 15, 2023, with her beloved husband and sister by her side. She was born on May 20, 1958 as the daughter to the late Wayne and Marjorie Rose. Kimberly was a loving mother, wife, daughter, and sister. She was a teacher in the Marion County School System for over 35 years. Kimberly was born to teach children. She loved her students, provided support beyond the classroom, and spoke of them proudly to her own family. More than anything, Kimberly’s favorite title was being her son, Kyle Bowyer’s, mother. She didn’t just love her son, but she enjoyed him as well! In her alone time, Kimberly took pride in her home. She practiced gardening in her backyard, and looked forward to the beautiful flowers that would bloom as the product of her work. She was calm, laid-back, and enjoyed sitting in nature. Another one of Kimberly’s favorite hobbies was reading. She cared deeply for the people close to her heart, and she also loved all animals immensely. She had many dogs, guinea pigs, ferrets, and fish throughout her years. Kimberly is survived by her husband of 14 years, Eric Postlewait, whom retired from the Marion County Board of Education; her sons Kyle Bowyer, Mike Postlewait and his companion Annette; sister Kerry (Gordon) Edgell; niece Stephanie Forinash and her fiancé Brandon; nephew Troy (Morgan ) Edgell; great nieces and nephews Raelee Forinash, Bridon Forinash, Caden Simmons, and Madalynn Edgell; she had several aunts, uncles, and cousins who were very dear to her heart. She is preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Marjorie Rose. The family has entrusted the arrangements to Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont. The family will welcome friends to the funeral home on Tuesday, February, 21, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. as well as on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Larry Harker officiating. Interment will follow at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.