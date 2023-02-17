Lewis County awarded the Patti Hamilton Imagine Award

By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County is the recipient of the 2023 Patti Hamilton Imagine Award.

It honors a county that starts or completes a project that improves the lives of its residents.

Lewis County’s Blueprint Community Project was highlighted for the award.

It’s an initiative to help develop local leaders, increase collaboration in the community, and to develop strategies to improve quality of life for residents.

Victoria Stansberry is the project coordinator for Blueprint. She said these are long-term projects, but they’re excited and so is the community.

“So, there are a couple of what we are calling “initiatives” that have come out of the blueprint community. One is trails a greenway access, another is increased recreation in the county, a third is a increased opportunity in the arts, and another is addressing and improving housing.”

Stansberry said it was an honor to receive the award and be counted among other counties that are also doing awesome things for their community.

Blueprint Communities is a registered service mark of the federal home loan bank of Pittsburgh®.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Greg Ingram tells WSAZ.com the Montgomery Fire Department responded after reports of an...
Body of infant boy swept away from floodwaters located by first responders
Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Justin Pennington
POLICE: ‘Naked man’ in hot tub arrested after breaking into home
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
Elizabeth Marks
Woman crashes while on fentanyl with child in car, charged, police say

Latest News

The Queen of Clean
The Queen of Clean: Removing Blood Off Clothes
SHERIFF: Trucker killed while trying to clear downed tree from road
Barbour County police searching for missing teens
Clarksburg Water Board not affected by Ohio train derailment, officials say
Popular restaurant chain coming to Lewis County