Lewis County awarded the Patti Hamilton Imagine Award

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County is the recipient of the 2023 Patti Hamilton Imagine Award.

It honors a county that starts or completes a project that improves the lives of its residents.

Lewis County’s Blueprint Community Project was highlighted for the award.

It’s an initiative to help develop local leaders, increase collaboration in the community, and to develop strategies to improve quality of life for residents.

Victoria Stansberry is the project coordinator for Blueprint. She said these are long-term projects, but they’re excited and so is the community.

“So, there are a couple of what we are calling “initiatives” that have come out of the blueprint community. One is trails a greenway access, another is increased recreation in the county, a third is a increased opportunity in the arts, and another is addressing and improving housing.”

Stansberry said it was an honor to receive the award and be counted among other counties that are also doing awesome things for their community.

Blueprint Communities is a registered service mark of the federal home loan bank of Pittsburgh®.

