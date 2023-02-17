With loving family at her side, Linda Lee Evans, 57, of Fairmont, was called home on Thursday, February 16, 2023, after battling a long illness. She was born on April 2, 1965, in Fairmont, WV, a daughter of the late George and Charlotte (Semans) Evans. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved big brothers, George Robert Evans and Thomas Edward Evans. She was a 1983 graduate of East Fairmont High School. Upon graduating high school, Linda attended WV Junior College and then worked in the medical field. While Linda called the mountain state home, the beach brought her much joy as she visited as often as she could with family and friends; she lived a life true to the motto “happiness is a day at the beach.” She enjoyed talking to her family and friends; she loved spending time with her nieces and nephews and their babies, too. For a long time, Linda enjoyed collecting all things angels and, in her passing, her family is comforted knowing she has gained her wings. Linda is survived by her sisters, Judy and her husband Rodney Greaser and Patty and her husband Bill Reese, all of Fairmont. “Meem” / “Meme”, as her many devoted nieces and nephews referred to her, is also survived by: Robert and his wife Brandi Evans, Jessica Greaser, Cody and his wife Joanna Evans, Paige (Greaser) and her husband Jake Gardner, Holly (Evans) and her husband Mitchell Cockfield, Heather (Reese) and her husband Kevin Stambaugh, Hilary (Greaser) and her husband Cody Hosey, and Matt Reese; as well as her great nieces and nephews, Aubrey Greaser, Randa Evans, Dane Evans, Dallon Evans, Mason Evans, Lilly Evans, Avianna Hosey, Emma Evans, Jude Gardner, Hunter Stambaugh, and Howard Gardner, and Chloe and Ian Stambaugh. The family would like to thank WV Caring Hospice, especially Dana. Also, a special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Latoya and Showana. The Evans family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home in Fairmont, WV. Family and friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 201 Columbia Street, Fairmont, WV 26554 on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 5 PM - 7 PM. A private graveside service will be held at the Mt. Zion Cemetery and Mausoleum at a later date. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

