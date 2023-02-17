Linda Lee Summers, 82, of Fairmont passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus. She was born in Fairmont on August 02, 1940 a daughter of the late Paul and Georgia Opal Cross Miller. She was a graduate of Fairmont Senior High School. She was a member of the Fairmont Quota Club. She retired from the Accounting Department at Allegheny Power. She enjoyed knitting and working puzzles. She is survived by her daughter Lee Ann Jones and her husband Michael; four grandchildren Justin Sestito, Teresa Sestito, Evan Sestito and his wife Sara, and Trevor Sestito; two wonderful great grandchildren Arlo Sestito and Wren Sestito. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Porter Summers, Jr. on August 16, 1988. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

