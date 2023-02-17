Man charged with driving drunk after urinating in street, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged in Marion County after officers said he was driving drunk and urinated in the street.

Officers were dispatched to Virginia Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after authorities said a caller “heard a possible vehicle accident on 1st Street,” according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said the caller also said they saw a man, later identified as 21-year-old Rylee Fox, of Nutter Fort, urinating in the middle of the street before driving off in a car that had a license plate diagonally displayed.

Officers said they pulled over Fox and could smell the odor of alcohol on his breath.

Fox allegedly said he had six beers but had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech, according to officers.

Court documents said Fox failed a field sobriety test and had a BAC of 0.186 after being taken to the police station.

Officers later said Fox struck two parked cars on 1st Street and left the scene.

Fox has been charged with DUI, indecent exposure, no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.