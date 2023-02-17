Marion County officials looking into making schools safer

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - School administrators and local authorities are continuing to look at ways to make Marion County Schools safer.

The Board of Education got a report this week about where things stand.

Officials have visited every school in the county to perform reviews and said there is still work to be done.

Some of the findings are that many classrooms don’t lock from the inside and some schools don’t have master key systems.

Other steps include securing the outside of the schools, putting cameras up outside or creating those key systems.

Now, it’s up to the BOE to prioritize what safety measures need to be done first.

Some schools have already made headway, like Fairmont Middle School, the first school in the state with new facial recognition cameras.

