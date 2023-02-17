Police searching for escaped inmate

Kevin Ray Curry
Kevin Ray Curry(Facebook: Poca. Co. Homeland Security & Emergency Management)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLINTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Pocahontas County are searching for an escaped inmate.

According to the Pocahontas County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, 34-year-old Kevin Ray Curry escaped from his work release at Beckwith Lumber Company in Slaty Fork on Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say he reportedly walked off in an unknown direction of travel.

Curry is described as being a white male, 6′ tall and 235 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pocahontas County 911 at 304-799-4567 or West Virginia State Police at 304-637-0200.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Greg Ingram tells WSAZ.com the Montgomery Fire Department responded after reports of an...
Body of infant boy swept away from floodwaters located by first responders
Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Justin Pennington
POLICE: ‘Naked man’ in hot tub arrested after breaking into home
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
Elizabeth Marks
Woman crashes while on fentanyl with child in car, charged, police say

Latest News

House Call: Healthy Eating on a Budget Pt. 1
Mountaineer Food Bank feeding vets and pets
Mountaineer Food Bank feeding vets and pets
Mountaineer Food Bank feeding vets and pets
Mountaineer Food Bank feeding vets and pets
Notable bills moving through the Legislature that could affect education