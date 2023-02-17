Police searching for escaped inmate

MARLINTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Pocahontas County are searching for an escaped inmate.

According to the Pocahontas County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, 34-year-old Kevin Ray Curry escaped from his work release at Beckwith Lumber Company in Slaty Fork on Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say he reportedly walked off in an unknown direction of travel.

Curry is described as being a white male, 6′ tall and 235 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pocahontas County 911 at 304-799-4567 or West Virginia State Police at 304-637-0200.

