Robert Edwin Thompson, 83, of Norway, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023. He was born in Fairmont on January 5, 1940, a son of the late Grant Thompson and Stachie Alkire Thompson. Robert was a veteran of the United States Army, serving for 6 years. Robert was employed as a UMWA Coal Miner for 6 years at Williams Mine and retired from Martinka Mines after 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing at Spruce Knob Lake, gardening, and being outside. Robert is survived by his wife, Janice Thompson; a son, Jeffrey Thompson and his wife Georgetta of Norway; grandchildren, Jeffrey Lee Thompson II and his wife Jennifer, Troy Ivan Grant Thompson, and Mariah Taylor Thompson; and a great grandson, Landon Michael Thompson. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sisters, Iva Boscka and Waneta Yost; brothers, George, Oran, and Raymond Thompson; and brothers-in-law, John and Mike Burton. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Phil Nestor officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens where full military rites will be perfomed. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

