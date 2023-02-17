Sunny and seasonable Saturday leads to above-average temps next week

A few rain showers will move through next week.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is much cooler than yesterday, but we return to seasonable temperatures for Saturday. The seasonable weather doesn’t last long; by Sunday, many of us could see temperatures breaking 60 degrees. Above average temperatures stay consistent through next week with multiple bouts of light rain showers. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

