TSA stops man with loaded handgun at West Virginia airport

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio man was cited by police early Friday morning after Transportation Security Administration officers at a West Virginia airport detected a loaded handgun.

The loaded handgun was found in the man’s carry-on bag at Huntington Tri-State Airport with five bullets.

According to TSA officials, the Chesapeake, Ohio man entered the security checkpoint, and the X-ray unit alerted officials to his carry-on bag.

Local police reportedly confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

In addition to the criminal citation issued by the police, the man also faces a stiff financial civil penalty from TSA. The penalty for carrying weapons was recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.

“The TSA officers in Huntington perform their jobs exceptionally well,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “When dangerous items such as loaded guns are brought to a security checkpoint, it represents a serious security and safety concern. Individuals are not permitted to carry a firearm through a security checkpoint— not someone with a concealed weapons permit, not someone who is enrolled in TSA PreCheck®, not an airport worker and not a traveler.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. 88% of those guns were loaded.

