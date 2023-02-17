William “Jack” Tracy

William "Jack" Tracy
William “Jack” Tracy(William “Jack” Tracy)
Feb. 16, 2023
William “Jack” Tracy, 86, of Webster Springs, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Nella’s at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Elkins.

He was born October 21, 1936 in Webster Springs to the late Gladis and Nancy “Nannie” Cummings Tracy and was a United States Air Force Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict.

Jack was a former manager for Home Depot, retiring in 1997, enjoyed fishing in the Elk River, and having his morning coffee at Vickie’s with his friends.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sons Eric D. Tracy and Les M. Tracy; sisters Mary Bell and Irean Pearl Hanna; and brother Murl “Joe” (Jaunita) Tracy.

He is survived by his former wife Angela Kelly; nephews Larry Tracy and David Tracy; niece Michelle Glass; and many extended family and friends.

Friends may join the family for visitation on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate Jack’s life will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Moore officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Jack’s family.

