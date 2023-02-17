WVSP searching for suspects after woman is shot in Oak Hill

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
A woman is left shot and currently critical condition in the Oak Hill area of Fayette County.

West Virginia State Police is in need of your help in the search for two individuals.

Authorities are looking for suspects, Amanda Soultz of Goshen, Indiana and Andres Torres also of the same location.

Limited information is known at this time.

If you have information on the whereabouts of either you are encouraged to call West Virginia State Police at (304) 256-6700.

We are following this story and will have more today at 12 PM, 5 PM, 6 PM and our late evening newscasts.

