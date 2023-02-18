Dorothy Ruth Tenney, 78, of Buckhannon, passed away surrounded by friends and family on Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon.

Dorothy was born in Weston on March 31, 1944, the daughter of the late Jesse Boyles and Anna (Grogg) Boyles.

On July 31, 1967, Dorothy married the love of her life, Corbett Dane Tenney who preceded her in death on November 23, 1980. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by two sisters: Darl Boyles and Emily Sue Boyles of Weston; three brothers: George, Sonny, and James Boyles all of Weston; one niece, Beth Ann Yeager-Ash; and two brothers-in-law: Lawson Smith and Tony Yeager.

She is survived by two brothers: Matthew R. Boyles and wife, Judy, of Loveland, OH, and David W. Boyles and wife, Pamela, of Weston; two sisters: Julia Smith and Jean Yeager both of Weston; three daughters: Michelle Casella and fiancé, Jason Morrison, of Bunker Hill, WV, Roberta Tenney of Buckhannon, WV, and Carol Clay and husband, Robert, of Buckhannon, WV; five grandchildren: Branden Billings, Brice Billings and fiancé, Kristen Kirkpatrick, and Bailey Billings all of Bunker Hill, WV, Charlotte Clay and Burks Clay of Buckhannon, WV; three great-grandchildren: Benjamin Billings, Percy Kirkpatrick, and Phoebe Billings; six nieces: Kathy Smith, Wanda Burton and companion, Ty Freeman, Tammy Hefner, Judy Yeager, Donna Yeager, and April Brady and husband, Ryan; two nephews: Greg Boyles and fiancé, Lisa Wilcher, and Dwight Boyles; and her beloved dog, Sarah.

Dorothy worked as a waitress before starting a family. She then spent many years as a devoted wife and mother. As her children grew older, Dorothy returned to waitressing and also provided in-home respite care. She loved country music and dancing. Dorothy was also an avid reader and enjoyed writing stories and poems, a few of which were published. She was very close to her family and loved spending time with all of them. Dorothy was Methodist by faith and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 12 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. Interment will follow at Boyles Cemetery in Weston.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

