Irene Riggs finishes 12th in the U20 World Cross Country Championships

The Morgantown High School star has done it again
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATHURST, AUSTRALIA (WDTV) - Morgantown High School’s Irene Riggs continues to do the impossible.

At 12:10 A.M. Eastern Standard Time, Riggs was preparing for the U20 World Cross Country Championships in Australia.

Irene Riggs reacts to being named the Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.
Irene Riggs reacts to being named the Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.(Gatorade Player of the Year)

Once the race began, Riggs immediately showed the world what the United States already knew about the Morgantown superstar.

With a first lap time of just over seven minutes, Riggs was in 17th place, second best among United States competitors and only seven seconds behind the leader.

In her second lap, Riggs jumped five places, sitting at 12th in the world for athletes under 20 years old and was the fastest American through two laps.

In the final lap, Riggs finished with a time of 22:03, taking 12th place overall in the event. She finished as the second-fastest runner to represent the United States.

Alongside Riggs, Ellie Shea (10th), Karrie Baloga (13th) and Zariel Maccia (19th) helped the United States claim a team bronze in the event.

Irene Riggs
Irene Riggs(WDTV)

With the placement, Riggs caps off what has been an illustrious run in her senior season. She won the individual state championship with a record-breaking time in the fall. She then signed her letter of intent with Stanford University to continue her athletic career. She then finished first place in the Nike Cross Country National Championships before winning the national Gatorade Player of the Year Award for Cross Country. She then qualified for the U20 World Cross Country Championship. The event featured more than 50 of the world’s best runners under the age of 20.

